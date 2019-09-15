Molina Healthcare (MOH) Shareholder Lmr Partners Llp Trimmed Its Stake by $1.31 Million; Aviva Plc Has Lowered Position in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) as Share Value Declined

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 9,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 14,377 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, down from 23,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $114.96. About 684,813 shares traded or 28.78% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 – $3.73, SAW $4.24 – $4.74; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Medical Care Ratio Decreases to 86.1% From 88.4%; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – PURSUANT TO PRICING CO AGREED TO REPURCHASE FROM NOTEHOLDERS AGGREGATE OF $96.8 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 17/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare to Host Investor Day Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Cuts Cigna, Buys More Molina; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – JOSEPH W. WHITE, CURRENTLY CFO, HAS ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health: Mr. White Will be Succeeded by Thomas L. Tran; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. 77C; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Rev $4.65B

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 6,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 225,970 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.08M, down from 232,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $65.55. About 2.18M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baozun Inc by 10,991 shares to 167,672 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 119,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 920,341 shares, and has risen its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc Ne (NYSE:AWK).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.46M for 15.03 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt holds 0.25% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 5,349 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 865,479 shares. 28,262 are held by Drexel Morgan Company. Fagan Assoc Inc reported 8,157 shares. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership reported 20,108 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited holds 0.02% or 278,298 shares. Moreover, Highstreet Asset Management has 1.25% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Mcdaniel Terry owns 268,462 shares for 2.97% of their portfolio. 274,578 were accumulated by Qs Llc. Moreover, Coastline has 0.34% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 34,890 shares. Private Asset Mngmt holds 1.23% or 108,378 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Co, California-based fund reported 7,116 shares. Comerica State Bank accumulated 412,232 shares. 130,915 are held by Synovus Fin Corporation. Augustine Asset Mngmt owns 11,509 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 13,045 shares to 25,577 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ase Technology Holding Co Ltd by 734,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Kla Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC).