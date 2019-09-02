Molina Healthcare (MOH) Shareholder Cadence Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Myr Group Inc/Delaware (MYRG) Holder Putnam Investments Trimmed Stake by $839,800

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Myr Group Inc/Delaware (MYRG) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 24,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% . The institutional investor held 88,988 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 113,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Myr Group Inc/Delaware for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $472.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $28.67. About 49,502 shares traded. MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MYRG News: 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP INC SAYS BOARD APPOINTED KENNETH HARTWICK AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – MYR Group 4Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – MYR Group 1Q Rev $345.6M; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP – EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, WILLIAM KOERTNER RESIGNED FROM POSITION CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: William A. Koertner Resigned as Chairman of the Board of Directors on April 1; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP APPOINTS BOARD MEMBER HARTWICK CHAIRMAN; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: Koertner to Remain a Director of the Company; 07/03/2018 MYR GROUP 4Q EPS 82C, EST. 33C; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP – KOERTNER WILL REMAIN A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP 4Q CONTRACT REV. $373.5M, EST. $373.2M

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc analyzed 3,829 shares as the company's stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 7,878 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 11,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $130.28. About 373,496 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.72 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.72 per share. MOH’s profit will be $166.17 million for 11.97 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual EPS reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.54% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Inv Mngmt invested in 0.11% or 36,348 shares. Hennessy invested in 0.82% or 124,200 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc has 291,769 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 13,563 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.02% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Eagle Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.07% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 997 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 7,587 shares. Mariner Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 81,719 shares. Swiss Comml Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 108,100 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 14,621 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma holds 46,185 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,750 shares.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orthofix Med Inc by 13,658 shares to 58,100 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 13,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC).

Analysts await MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MYRG’s profit will be $9.89 million for 11.95 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by MYR Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.53% EPS growth.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 372,385 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $56.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Bancorp/De (NYSE:STL) by 165,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold MYRG shares while 41 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.76 million shares or 0.23% less from 14.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity has 0.06% invested in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can invested 0% of its portfolio in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 39 shares. Amer invested in 12,217 shares. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 38,421 shares. Moreover, Howe & Rusling Incorporated has 0% invested in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). Putnam Investments Limited Co holds 88,988 shares. 1.03 million were accumulated by Vanguard Gp. Assetmark accumulated 2 shares. Phocas Financial holds 181,500 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0% in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). Qs Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) for 46,768 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 3,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).