Molina Healthcare (MOH) Shareholder Atika Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.29 Million as Stock Value Rose; Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $364,812

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 26.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 2,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,726 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00 million, down from 10,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $380.34. About 661,518 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – BOEING, LUFTHANSA GROUP COMPLETE ORDER FOR 4 777 AIRPLANES; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – ANTICIPATES 2018 ADJ. NET INCOME WILL GROW BY MID-TWENTY-PERCENT LEVEL VS 2017; 31/05/2018 – Workers to vote on “micro union” at Boeing South Carolina plant; 23/03/2018 – Boeing reportedly set to win American wide-body jet order; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 17/05/2018 – China’s AT&M seals takeover of German aerospace supplier Cotesa – Handelsblatt; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: RYANAIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; UTAIR AVIATION ORDERED 30; 31/05/2018 – BOEING HASN’T MISSED ANY JET DELIVERIES DUE TO SUPPLIER STRAIN; 09/05/2018 – Companies such as Boeing and Ford Motor have also expressed interest in the program, sources said, though it was unclear whether they had joined applications and what they would be testing

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 12,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $115.89. About 219,227 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – TRANSACTIONS WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S CASH POSITION; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA MAY SELL ACA INSURANCE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 24/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Selected for Medicaid Contract Awards in All Eight Regions of the State of Washington Reprocurement; 14/05/2018 – James Woys Joins Molina Healthcare as Executive Vice President of Health Plan Services; 28/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC MOH.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $100; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Medical Care Ratio Decreases to 86.1% From 88.4%; 14/05/2018 – Molina Health: James Woys Joins Molina Healthcare as Executive Vice Pres of Health Plan Services; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE CFO TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Rev $4.65B; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Molina Healthcare, Inc

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.72 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.72 per share. MOH’s profit will be $170.58M for 10.65 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual EPS reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.54% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.81 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

