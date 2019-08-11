Molina Healthcare (MOH) Shareholder Atika Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $2.41 Million as Share Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Alpine Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding by $13.74 Million

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 44.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, down from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.44. About 470,783 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Net $107M; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 EBITDA $724M-$768M; 14/05/2018 – James Woys Joins Molina Healthcare as Executive Vice President of Health Plan Services; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA SELECTED FOR MEDICAID AWARDS IN STATE OF WASHINGTON; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.50; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Net $272M-Net $306M; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES NET BENEFIT OF 38C/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Investors; 24/05/2018 – THOMAS L. TRAN NAMED NEW CFO OF MOLINA HEALTHCARE

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 117,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.32M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Management Limited Liability reported 4,378 shares stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt reported 995,515 shares. Smith Asset Group Lp owns 1.18% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 256,030 shares. Partner Fund Mngmt LP holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 500,538 shares. Eaton Vance stated it has 153,906 shares. 9,900 were accumulated by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Northern Trust Corporation reported 499,360 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 0% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 22,855 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). 4,546 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Tobam stated it has 1,211 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Convergence Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.24% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) or 7,671 shares. Hennessy Advisors owns 124,200 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 4,174 shares.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 15,000 shares to 114,000 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP) by 158,681 shares to 5.22M shares, valued at $41.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spx Flow Inc.