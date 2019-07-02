Molina Healthcare (MOH) Shareholder Atika Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.41 Million; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Cut Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake as Shares Declined

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 1,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,859 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 12,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $243.07. About 2.57 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 44.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, down from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $140.76. About 387,319 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 52.38% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 17/03/2018 – Mets Merized: MMO Exclusive: Two-Time Gold Glove Catcher, Bengie Molina; 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Yadier Molina tries to fight manager in benches-clearing face-off; 20/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Selects Connecture to Launch Multi-Channel Sales Portal for Medicare Business; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. 77C; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health: Mr. White Will be Succeeded by Thomas L. Tran; 14/05/2018 – Molina Health: James Woys Joins Molina Healthcare as Executive Vice Pres of Health Plan Services; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Net $272M-Net $306M; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 EBITDA $724M-$768M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Molina Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOH)

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 earnings per share, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30B for 17.51 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Covington has 1.79% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Horizon Invest Lc owns 17,370 shares. Swedbank holds 1.68% or 1.43M shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 452,011 shares. Hwg LP accumulated 713 shares. New England & Retirement Group Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,759 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.16% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Axa invested in 0.84% or 869,367 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.6% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Guardian Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.42% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Brazil-based Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda has invested 0.6% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Advisory Networks Ltd Company owns 8,446 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa invested in 7,972 shares. Eqis Management has 2,880 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Company holds 0.66% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 17,005 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33 million worth of stock or 5,000 shares. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M. 20,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,753 shares to 29,933 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM) by 17,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.56 EPS, up 13.78% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.25 per share. MOH’s profit will be $157.14 million for 13.75 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability owns 18 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Contravisory Inv Mngmt has 1,610 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Limited holds 15,334 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Llc holds 0.6% or 110,136 shares in its portfolio. Nomura holds 0.01% or 19,914 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Cap Mgmt reported 4,824 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has 11,004 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Com holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Columbus Circle Investors accumulated 131,270 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 874,149 shares. Prudential Financial owns 0.09% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 374,283 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) or 18,626 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 62,801 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.