Molina Healthcare (MOH) Share Value Rose While Alpha Windward Has Decreased Stake; Brigade Capital Management LP Lowered Position in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by $1.69 Million

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 95.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 3,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 177 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25,000, down from 3,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $107.47. About 551,738 shares traded or 2.45% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE CFO TO RETIRE; 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Yadier Molina tries to fight manager in benches-clearing face-off; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – James Woys Joins Molina Healthcare as Executive Vice President of Health Plan Services; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health: Mr. White Will be Succeeded by Thomas L. Tran; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA AGREED TO BUYBACK ABOUT $96.8M AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE REPORTS PRICING OF SYNTHETIC EXCHANGE TRANSAC; 06/03/2018 – Molina Health: Transactions Won’t Have Material Impact on Company’s Cash Position; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 168,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.95M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 638,535 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $155.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 4,840 shares to 4,969 shares, valued at $509,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 5,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.72 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.72 per share. MOH’s profit will be $170.59M for 9.88 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual earnings per share reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.54% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold MOH shares while 109 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 58.99 million shares or 15.94% less from 70.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 31,435 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6,520 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 39,714 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sio Mngmt Limited Co invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Brinker reported 0.03% stake. Quantbot Technology Lp, a New York-based fund reported 4,735 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.05% or 14,076 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0% stake. National Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Contravisory Invest Inc stated it has 0.09% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 259,779 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.69 million for 11.18 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $2.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE) by 1.06M shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 887,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 951,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Forterra Inc.