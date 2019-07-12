Molina Healthcare (MOH) Market Valuation Declined While Eagle Asset Management Has Cut Its Position; Poplar Forest Capital Cut Its Position in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) by $464,440 as Share Value Declined

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 70.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 40,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,180 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 57,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $143.39. About 5,286 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 52.38% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Investors; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Net $272M-Net $306M; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH); 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE CFO TO RETIRE; 13/03/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Gustavo Molina, d/b/a GM Trucking; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH); 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS MAY RETURN TO OBAMACARE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 24/05/2018 – Thomas L. Tran Named New Chief Financial Officer of Molina Healthcare as Joseph W. White Announces Retirement; 14/05/2018 – James Woys Joins Molina Healthcare as Executive Vice President of Health Plan Services; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Net $107M

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 2,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 333,701 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.91 million, down from 336,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $156.78. About 9,372 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 40,889 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $128.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 24,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 559,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment owns 4,571 shares. Creative Planning owns 4,174 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.2% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Proshare Advsr Lc has 7,699 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Contravisory Inv Management Incorporated stated it has 1,610 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cleararc Cap accumulated 0.04% or 1,601 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 76,629 shares. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Lc holds 0.03% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) or 27,153 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 44,850 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 15,804 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Barclays Public Lc invested in 13,537 shares. Hennessy Advsr accumulated 124,200 shares. Connable Office Incorporated holds 0.06% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) or 2,353 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh owns 2,500 shares.

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, up 13.78% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.25 per share. MOH’s profit will be $160.93M for 14.00 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $26,544 activity.

More notable recent Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CGC Stock Reacts to Canopy Co-CEOâ€™s Ouster – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Carnival, Criteo, and Molina Healthcare Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on March 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Molina Healthcare Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Molina Healthcare (MOH) Announces Agreement with Infosys (INFY) to Improve Information Technology Infrastructure – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 554,818 shares to 908,310 shares, valued at $58.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 46,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.55M for 17.50 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Advance Auto Parts Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Advance Auto Parts Earnings: AAP Stock Revs Up on Q1 Beat – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why General Electric, Advance Auto Parts, and Vodafone Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Advance Auto Parts Stock Climbed 11% in November – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Yorktown Mgmt Research Company has invested 0.28% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Cleararc Cap invested in 0.06% or 1,759 shares. Allen Limited Liability Co holds 0.41% or 5,845 shares. Andra Ap holds 43,900 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 627,315 were reported by Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Ltd. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 15,293 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Bluecrest Capital invested in 0.01% or 1,200 shares. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership has 41,215 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 22,212 shares stake. Melvin Cap Management Lp has 2.16% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 1.08M shares. Assetmark invested in 2,162 shares or 0% of the stock. Moneta Grp Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,437 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap reported 0.04% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 14,863 are held by Comerica National Bank.