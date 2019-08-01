Molina Healthcare (MOH) Holding Has Increased by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System; As Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Decreased Its Stake

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 5,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 81,719 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.60 million, up from 76,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $132.78. About 1.05 million shares traded or 76.73% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE CFO TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Net $272M-Net $306M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Molina Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOH); 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS CUTTING JOBS HAS A `VERY SHORT’ PAYBACK PERIOD; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 EBITDA $724M – $768M, SAW $632M – $676M; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES NET BENEFIT OF 38C/SHR; 17/03/2018 – Mets Merized: MMO Exclusive: Two-Time Gold Glove Catcher, Bengie Molina; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 – $3.73, SAW $4.24 – $4.74; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – JOSEPH W. WHITE, CURRENTLY CFO, HAS ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 37.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 2,527 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, down from 4,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $7.34 during the last trading session, reaching $345.57. About 1.07 million shares traded or 23.00% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Northrop Grumman ‘A-2’ Short-Term Rating; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 25/04/2018 – NOC SEES FY EPS $15.40 TO $15.65, SAW $15 TO $15.25; 05/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $2.5 BLN SALE OF TRITON UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS TO GERMANY -PENTAGON; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Agrees to Buy Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 23,640 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $68.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 6,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,417 shares, and cut its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Highland Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). 108,100 were accumulated by Swiss National Bank. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 682,758 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 193,649 shares. Wellington Group Llp stated it has 2.68M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial reported 374,283 shares. Moreover, Sun Life Fincl has 0.08% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Illinois-based Guggenheim Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Citigroup owns 22,855 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia owns 5,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cleararc Capital stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Moreover, Eagle Asset has 0.01% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 17,180 shares. Etrade Management Llc invested in 0.02% or 4,378 shares. 334,705 are held by Epoch Invest. 4,174 are owned by Creative Planning.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $802.00 million for 18.23 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,254 shares to 8,664 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 551,362 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 22 shares. Park National Oh reported 1,574 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri owns 833 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Crossvault Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 890 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Aldebaran Financial has 1.03% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 5,415 shares. Mairs &, Minnesota-based fund reported 747 shares. Ashfield Capital Prns Ltd Com reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Raymond James & stated it has 95,740 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mcf Ltd Liability reported 40 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 0.06% or 651 shares. Winslow Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 864,699 shares. Ghp Advsr Inc reported 1,408 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Associated Banc holds 0.02% or 1,071 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 20 shares.

