Molina Healthcare (MOH) Holder Kepos Capital LP Trimmed Its Holding by $1.17 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Valuation Rose, Sir Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $21.68 Million Its Holding

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 56.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 200,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 154,010 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.78 million, down from 354,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $89.95. About 1.14M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 8,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 19,320 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, down from 27,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $109.72. About 556,813 shares traded or 3.30% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Cuts Cigna, Buys More Molina; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE REPORTS PRICING OF SYNTHETIC EXCHANGE TRANSAC; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – JOSEPH W. WHITE, CURRENTLY CFO, HAS ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE; 14/05/2018 – Molina Health: James Woys Joins Molina Healthcare as Executive Vice Pres of Health Plan Services; 10/05/2018 – MODE Studios Continues Expansion with Top-Tier Talent Additions: Anne Militello, Caryl Glaab and Pablo N. Molina; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – BOARD APPOINTED THOMAS L. TRAN AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 4, 2018; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH); 12/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Awarded Texas CHIP Contracts; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS CUTTING JOBS HAS A `VERY SHORT’ PAYBACK PERIOD; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Rev $18.7B

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Etf/Usa (XLF) by 22,178 shares to 294,062 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Street Etf/Usa (XLP) by 788,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38M shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Etf/Usa (XLE).

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.72 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.72 per share. MOH’s profit will be $170.58M for 10.08 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual EPS reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.54% negative EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.53M for 11.96 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 159,178 shares. Goelzer Investment Mgmt holds 0.19% or 19,334 shares. Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Hellman Jordan Management Inc Ma has invested 0.68% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Envestnet Asset invested in 0% or 27,213 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc reported 815,972 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 0.03% or 213,129 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Chilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.96% stake. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 70,802 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Scout Investments Incorporated has invested 0.44% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles And LP has invested 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 191,496 are held by Ami Asset. Glenmede Trust Co Na has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 142,719 shares to 166,646 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univar Inc by 120,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 776,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).