Molina Healthcare (MOH) Holder Iridian Asset Management Upped Holding by $11.44 Million as Stock Declined; Cintas (CTAS) Holder Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Lowered Holding as Market Value Rose

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 2,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 49,357 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, down from 51,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $262.85. About 396,800 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 81,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.71M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 801,091 shares traded or 33.36% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 52.38% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH); 14/05/2018 – James Woys Joins Molina Healthcare as Executive Vice President of Health Plan Services; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 EBITDA $724M-$768M; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS MAY RETURN TO OBAMACARE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 17/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare to Host Investor Day Meeting; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS CUTTING JOBS HAS A `VERY SHORT’ PAYBACK PERIOD; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 – $3.73, SAW $4.24 – $4.74; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE REPORTS PRICING OF SYNTHETIC EXCHANGE TRANSAC; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Reit Etf (SCHH) by 6,950 shares to 34,320 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Barclays Int’l Tb Etf (BWX) by 51,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32 million for 30.71 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. Shares for $604,920 were sold by TYSOE RONALD W on Wednesday, February 13. Thompson Michael Lawrence sold $200,600 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) on Tuesday, February 12.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 501,734 shares to 2.69M shares, valued at $186.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvent Electric Plc by 174,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.82M shares, and cut its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON).

