Molina Healthcare (MOH) Holder Hennessy Advisors Has Cut Holding; As Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Davis Capital Partners Raised Holding

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 20,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 124,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.63M, down from 145,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $144.87. About 361,214 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 52.38% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Yadier Molina tries to fight manager in benches-clearing face-off; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH); 20/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Selects Connecture to Launch Multi-Channel Sales Portal for Medicare Business; 12/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Awarded Texas CHIP Contracts; 06/03/2018 Molina Healthcare Announces Pricing of Synthetic Exchange Transaction; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Cardinals going all-out with cups after Yadier Molina’s groin horror; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. 77C; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health Chief Financial Officer Joseph W. White Announces Retirement, Effective June 4; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH); 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – JOSEPH W. WHITE, CURRENTLY CFO, HAS ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.56M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 785,597 shares traded or 8.71% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 76,629 shares. Polar Cap Llp owns 0.26% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 200,511 shares. Mason Street Limited Company holds 33,214 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 4,434 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Invest Rech has 0.01% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 4,571 shares. United Kingdom-based Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Highland Cap LP holds 0.08% or 9,563 shares in its portfolio. Regions, a Alabama-based fund reported 16 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.03% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 65,964 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assoc has invested 0.01% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Paragon Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 49,874 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 40,639 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $26,544 activity.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 16,200 shares to 120,510 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 66,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in National Grid Plc.

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.56 EPS, up 13.78% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.25 per share. MOH’s profit will be $160.31 million for 14.15 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% negative EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $88,108 activity. Theisen Randall S sold $109,233 worth of stock or 2,370 shares. The insider BOYD WILLIAM S bought 2,500 shares worth $113,125.

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 30,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $64.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.