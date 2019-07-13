Molina Healthcare (MOH) Holder Cadence Capital Management Decreased Position as Stock Value Declined; Manikay Partners Stake in T Mobile Us (TMUS) Has Raised as Valuation Rose

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $79.45. About 63.07M shares traded or 1205.62% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 04/05/2018 – Debbie Elicksen: Sprint-T-Mobile deal will be just north of $26 billion, Legere to helm; 30/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to a $26 billion merger Current T-Mobile CEO John Legere will lead the combined company, which will be called T-Mobile; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Tightens 34 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to merge; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: SHARE BUYBACK RESERVES WILL KICK IN IF DEAL FAILS; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT: NEW ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE FOR CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – RadioResource: T-Mobile US, Sprint Agree to Merge for $146B Combined Company; 14/05/2018 – SPRINT – SCC CONSENT SOLICITATION BEING CONDUCTED IN CONNECTION WITH SPRINT’S AGREEMENT TO MERGE WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF T-MOBILE US; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Rings Up Subscriber Growth; 27/04/2018 – BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 3,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,878 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 11,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $144.87. About 361,214 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 52.38% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 14/05/2018 – James Woys Joins Molina Healthcare as Executive Vice President of Health Plan Services; 24/05/2018 – THOMAS L. TRAN NAMED NEW CFO OF MOLINA HEALTHCARE; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA MAY SELL ACA INSURANCE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health Chief Financial Officer Joseph W. White Announces Retirement, Effective June 4; 17/03/2018 – Mets Merized: MMO Exclusive: Two-Time Gold Glove Catcher, Bengie Molina; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH); 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 EBITDA $724M – $768M, SAW $632M – $676M; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 – $3.73, SAW $4.24 – $4.74; 24/05/2018 – Thomas L. Tran Named New Chief Financial Officer of Molina Healthcare as Joseph W. White Announces Retirement; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Net $107M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 1,431 shares. Group Inc One Trading LP accumulated 4,210 shares. Mitchell Capital Mngmt invested 0.18% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Hallmark Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.97% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Synovus Financial owns 338 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank reported 0.01% stake. 645,044 were reported by Mig Cap Limited Com. Moreover, Parnassus Invs Ca has 0.1% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 1.30M shares in its portfolio. 27 are held by Ftb Advsrs Incorporated. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ellington Ltd Company holds 0.46% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 36,382 shares. 55,354 are owned by Jane Street Ltd Liability Company. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 27,776 shares. Korea Investment stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01 billion and $810.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 175,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $25.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Announces VMworld Events in San Francisco and Barcelona and Twilio (NYSE: $TWLO) Powers Smart Waste Manager Senseneo with T-Mobile (Nasdaq: $TMUS) – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “T-Mobile’s history: a timeline of the ‘Un-carrier’ – Kansas City Business Journal” published on June 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “It’s Your Party and You’ll Save If You Want To: Meet T-Mobile’s New REVVL Smartphones – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Research Reports for Home Depot, Starbucks & T-Mobile – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: All Eyes on the Fed – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Molina Healthcare (MOH) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Molina up 6% as Investor Day commences – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Has Molina Healthcare (MOH) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Zacks.com” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Molina Healthcare Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – GlobeNewswire” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Molina Healthcare Is Tanking Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,849 are held by Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability. Dorsey Wright And Associates has invested 0.44% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Victory Cap stated it has 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 4,434 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 16,700 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Axa holds 161,100 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 632,596 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 65,964 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 339,835 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Rudman Errol M owns 9,800 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.03% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) or 16,295 shares. Maverick Cap Limited has 0.09% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.56 EPS, up 13.78% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.25 per share. MOH’s profit will be $160.93 million for 14.15 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% negative EPS growth.