Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH)’s Financial Results Comparing With UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Both Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH) and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) are Health Care Plans companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molina Healthcare Inc. 135 0.51 N/A 11.85 10.93 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated 248 1.00 N/A 12.88 18.33

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Molina Healthcare Inc. and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has higher revenue and earnings than Molina Healthcare Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Molina Healthcare Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Molina Healthcare Inc. and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molina Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 47.6% 10.1% UnitedHealth Group Incorporated 0.00% 25% 8.2%

Risk and Volatility

Molina Healthcare Inc. has a 1.55 beta, while its volatility is 55.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s beta is 0.72 which is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Molina Healthcare Inc. and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molina Healthcare Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated 0 2 4 2.67

The consensus price target of Molina Healthcare Inc. is $168.6, with potential upside of 17.79%. On the other hand, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s potential upside is 11.35% and its consensus price target is $271.71. Based on the results delivered earlier, Molina Healthcare Inc. is looking more favorable than UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Molina Healthcare Inc. shares and 89.2% of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares. Insiders held 0.4% of Molina Healthcare Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molina Healthcare Inc. 0.11% -1.8% -5.41% -3.4% 52.38% 11.51% UnitedHealth Group Incorporated -1.28% 2.55% -10.51% -14.63% -2.81% -5.23%

For the past year Molina Healthcare Inc. has 11.51% stronger performance while UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has -5.23% weaker performance.

Summary

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated beats Molina Healthcare Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other. The Health Plans segment operates health plans in 12 states. As of December 31, 2016, this segment served approximately 4.2 million members who were eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs. The Molina Medicaid Solutions segment offers business process, information technology development, and administrative services to Medicaid agencies in Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, New Jersey, and West Virginia, as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands; drug rebate administration services in Florida; and other services, including hosting and support, and maintenance. The Other segment provides behavioral health and social services. The company offers health care services for its members through contracts with physicians, hospitals, and other providers. Molina Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health and well-being company in the United States. The companyÂ’s UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, individuals, and military service members; and health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals aged 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services. It also provides services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, ChildrenÂ’s Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health services, including commercial health and dental benefits. This segment serves through a network of 1 million physicians and other health care professionals, as well as approximately 6,000 hospitals and other facilities. Its OptumHealth segment offers health management services, including care delivery and management, wellness and consumer engagement, distribution, and health financial services. This segment serves individuals through programs offered by employers, payers, government entities, and directly with the care delivery systems. The companyÂ’s OptumInsight segment provides software and information products, and business process outsourcing and support services to hospital systems, physicians, health plans, governments, life sciences companies, and other organizations. Its OptumRx segment offers pharmacy care services and programs, including retail network contracting, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, and purchasing and clinical, as well as develops programs in areas, such as step therapy, formulary management, drug adherence, and disease/drug therapy management. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated was founded in 1974 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.