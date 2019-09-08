Molina Healthcare Com (MOH) Stake Raised by Dorsey Wright & Associates; Mylan N V (MYL) Shareholder Washington Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 4.31M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 09/05/2018 – Mylan N.V. 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Backs 2018 View of Rev $11.75B-$13.25B; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – FDA adds Mylan’s EpiPen to shortage list; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 22/03/2018 – FDA: New/Generic Drug Approvals – MYLAN LABS LTD – Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209592 March 22, 2018; 25/04/2018 – MYLAN REPORTS LAUNCH OF GENERIC ORAL CONTRACEPTIVE YAZ; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Mylan and Biocon Receive Approvals From the European Commission and TGA Australia for Biosimilar Insulin Glargine Semglee

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc Com (MOH) by 38.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 3,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 12,809 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 9,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $119.68. About 666,737 shares traded or 29.51% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 12/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Awarded Texas CHIP Contracts; 20/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Selects Connecture to Launch Multi-Channel Sales Portal for Medicare Business; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE REPORTS PRICING OF SYNTHETIC EXCHANGE TRANSAC; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA MAY SELL ACA INSURANCE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Molina Healthcare, Inc; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – TRANSACTIONS WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S CASH POSITION; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.50; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – BOARD APPOINTED THOMAS L. TRAN AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 4, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Medical Care Ratio Decreases to 86.1% From 88.4%; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Rev $4.65B

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4,754 shares to 7,072 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Cohen&Steer Re (ICF) by 3,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,367 shares, and cut its stake in Powershares Etf Tr Ii S&P500 L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin Gru accumulated 289,233 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp holds 29,825 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Com has 28,800 shares. 1,186 are owned by Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs Inc. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Apg Asset Management Nv owns 9,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 56,033 shares. Ajo LP reported 68,524 shares. 874,149 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Raymond James Financial Advisors holds 0.01% or 21,125 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 81,719 shares. Moreover, Cap Rech Global has 0.12% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). 400 are owned by Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust. James Rech owns 5,030 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 62,499 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 91 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability. Gulf Interest Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd reported 0.06% stake.