Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 8 17.22 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Moleculin Biotech Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival PolarityTE Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. PolarityTE Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 4.81% stronger performance while PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors PolarityTE Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.