Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Both Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Liquidity

Moleculin Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.1 and has 22.1 Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 35.3% respectively. About 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 4.81% stronger performance while Marker Therapeutics Inc. has -16.94% weaker performance.

Summary

Moleculin Biotech Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.