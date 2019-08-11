Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

Demonstrates Moleculin Biotech Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Moleculin Biotech Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Moleculin Biotech Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 71.2%. Insiders owned 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares. Competitively, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 26.97% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.