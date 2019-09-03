Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Since Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 24 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Moleculin Biotech Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, InflaRx N.V. has a Current Ratio of 18.1 while its Quick Ratio is 18.1. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Moleculin Biotech Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively InflaRx N.V. has a consensus target price of $6, with potential upside of 111.27%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 23.73%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 4.81% stronger performance while InflaRx N.V. has -91.81% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors InflaRx N.V. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.