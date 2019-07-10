Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 16 -5571.26 N/A -1.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -56.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1. Competitively, Immunomedics Inc. has 15.9 and 15.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Immunomedics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

On the other hand, Immunomedics Inc.’s potential upside is 55.92% and its average price target is $21.86.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.6% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.4% of Immunomedics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 23.73%. Competitively, Immunomedics Inc. has 7.19% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31% Immunomedics Inc. 2.97% -18.28% 4.41% -30.44% -20.54% 4.63%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Immunomedics Inc.

Summary

Moleculin Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Immunomedics Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.