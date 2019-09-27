Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Gossamer Bio Inc. which has a 19.8 Current Ratio and a 19.8 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 72.1% respectively. About 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. has weaker performance than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.