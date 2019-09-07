Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Since Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Moleculin Biotech Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc. has 23.9 and 23.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus target price of GlycoMimetics Inc. is $11.33, which is potential 225.57% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Moleculin Biotech Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 0%. Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 23.73%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 4.81% stronger performance while GlycoMimetics Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.