Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Both Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 369.99 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Moleculin Biotech Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 represents Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1. Competitively, CorMedix Inc. has 2.4 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. CorMedix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Institutional investors held 9.6% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares and 13.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares. Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 23.73%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of CorMedix Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31% CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. was more bullish than CorMedix Inc.

CorMedix Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.