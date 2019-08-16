Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Both Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 7 6.51 N/A -2.19 0.00

Demonstrates Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Liquidity

Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 104.55% and its average price target is $18.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares and 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares. Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 23.73%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. was less bullish than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.