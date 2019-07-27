Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Alkermes plc 29 3.02 N/A -1.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Alkermes plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1% Alkermes plc 0.00% -15.1% -9.8%

Liquidity

Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Alkermes plc which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Alkermes plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Alkermes plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alkermes plc 1 6 0 2.86

Competitively Alkermes plc has a consensus target price of $29.6, with potential upside of 43.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.6% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.9% of Alkermes plc are owned by institutional investors. 23.73% are Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Alkermes plc has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31% Alkermes plc -6.88% -23.93% -22.75% -32.49% -45.56% -13.83%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 17.31% stronger performance while Alkermes plc has -13.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.