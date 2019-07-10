Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Both Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.6% and 4.02%. Insiders owned roughly 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31% Acasti Pharma Inc. 6.12% -10.53% -3.39% -14.14% 27.86% 2.18%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Summary

Moleculin Biotech Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.