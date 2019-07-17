Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) EPS Estimated At $-0.09; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) Last Week

Analysts expect Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 55.00% from last quarter’s $-0.2 EPS. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Moleculin Biotech, Inc.’s analysts see -35.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.23. About 209,567 shares traded. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) has declined 29.89% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBRX News: 28/03/2018 – Moleculin Biotech, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – Moleculin Invited to Present to International BioForum 2018 Conference; 04/04/2018 – Moleculin Announces Patients Treated in FDA Approved Phase l/Il Annamycin Clinical Trial; 20/03/2018 Moleculin Announces Grant-Funded Collaboration to Expand Understanding of New Discovery; 26/04/2018 – Moleculin Announces New Data for Immuno-Stimulating Drug to be Presented at International Conference; 15/05/2018 – Moleculin Biotech 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 16/05/2018 – MOLECULIN TO BEGIN CLINICAL TRIALS AT UMC SOUTHWEST CANCER CENTER; 24/04/2018 – MOLECULIN BIOTECH INC – ENGAGED BSP PHARMACEUTICALS S.P.A. TO BEGIN PREPARATIONS FOR COMMERCIAL SCALE PRODUCTION OF ANNAMYCIN DRUG PRODUCT; 15/05/2018 – MOLECULIN BIOTECH INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD $13.1 MLN IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS; 24/04/2018 – Moleculin Enters Agreement with BSP Pharmaceuticals for its Leukemia Drug Candidate

Among 3 analysts covering Quixant (LON:QXT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Quixant had 10 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by Peel Hunt. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Thursday, January 31 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by FinnCap with “Corporate” on Thursday, January 24. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, January 25 report. The firm earned “Corporate” rating on Monday, February 11 by FinnCap. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Berenberg. See Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: FinnCap Rating: Corporate Old Target: GBX 530.00 Maintain

27/03/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 600.00 New Target: GBX 425.00 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: FinnCap Rating: Corporate Old Target: GBX 530.00 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 500.00 New Target: GBX 400.00 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 500.00 Maintain

11/02/2019 Broker: FinnCap Rating: Corporate Old Target: GBX 530.00 Maintain

31/01/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 500.00 Maintain

25/01/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 530.00 New Target: GBX 440.00 Reiteration

24/01/2019 Broker: FinnCap Rating: Corporate Old Target: GBX 530.00 Maintain

24/01/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 500.00 Maintain

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company has market cap of $55.59 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma.

Quixant Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies PC based computer systems for the gaming industry worldwide. The company has market cap of 172.70 million GBP. The firm designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and distributes and delivers monitors. It has a 12.22 P/E ratio. The Company’s gaming platforms include QMax-1, QX-50, QX-40, QXi-6000, QXi-4000, QXi-300, QXi-307, QXi-306, and QXi-200; and gaming monitors comprise ultra high definition, curved, button decks, and standard gaming monitors.

The stock increased 2.37% or GBX 6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 259. About 33,673 shares traded. Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

