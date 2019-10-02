Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 34.23M -0.51 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 53.93M -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 2,993,179,433.37% -92.2% -65.2% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 952,826,855.12% -80% -60.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 39.9% respectively. Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 23.73%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.