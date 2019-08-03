Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 38 9.96 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Moleculin Biotech Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Liquidity

Moleculin Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Moleculin Biotech Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of PTC Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 7.33% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares and 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares. 23.73% are Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.