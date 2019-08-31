Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Contrasting side by side

Since Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 8 14.73 N/A -3.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see Moleculin Biotech Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Moleculin Biotech Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 45.6%. Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 23.73%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 4.81% stronger performance while PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.