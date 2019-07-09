Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Comparison side by side

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.94 N/A -7.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1. Competitively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.6% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares and 19.7% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 23.73% are Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.