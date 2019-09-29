Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Contrasting side by side

Both Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 34.23M -0.51 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 5.68M -15.26 0.00

Demonstrates Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 2,990,303,136.19% -92.2% -65.2% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 87,789,799.07% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.5 consensus price target and a 234.76% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.