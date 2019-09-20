Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 0% respectively. Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 23.73%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats on 4 of the 6 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.