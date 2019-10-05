Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 34.23M -0.51 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 3.84M -1.72 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 3,019,850,022.06% -92.2% -65.2% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 135,454,513.39% -56.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 3.6 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 3.3% respectively. Insiders held 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. has weaker performance than Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Summary

Kazia Therapeutics Limited beats Moleculin Biotech Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.