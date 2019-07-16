Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Contrasting side by side

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 24.95 N/A -3.13 0.00

Demonstrates Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

Competitively the average target price of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is $13.43, which is potential 59.88% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.6% and 95.3%. Insiders owned roughly 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 17.31% stronger performance while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -48.88% weaker performance.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.