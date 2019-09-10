Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 7.26 N/A -2.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 29.28% and its consensus target price is $48.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.