Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Comparing side by side

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.84 N/A -0.80 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of ChemoCentryx Inc. is $22.25, which is potential 161.76% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.6% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.8% of ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.2% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31% ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. was more bullish than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.