Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Contrasting side by side

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 17.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 4.81% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.