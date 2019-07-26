Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 highlights Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7%

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. Its rival Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Moleculin Biotech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $9, while its potential upside is 123.88%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.6% and 11.9%. Insiders owned 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.