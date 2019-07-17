Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.64 N/A -7.14 0.00

Demonstrates Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6%

Liquidity

Moleculin Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 4.4 Quick Ratio. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.6% and 40.1%. 23.73% are Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31% Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. has weaker performance than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

Aytu BioScience Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.