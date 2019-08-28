Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) Contrasting side by side

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 25 8.40 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 25.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 4.81% stronger performance while Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has -28.23% weaker performance.

Summary

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.