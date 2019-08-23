Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s Financial Results Comparing With VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 8.87 N/A -0.90 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.61 N/A -3.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Molecular Templates Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Molecular Templates Inc. and VIVUS Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Volatility and Risk

Molecular Templates Inc. has a 2.73 beta, while its volatility is 173.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. VIVUS Inc. on the other hand, has 1.79 beta which makes it 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. Its rival VIVUS Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 3.5 respectively. VIVUS Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Molecular Templates Inc. and VIVUS Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.2% and 17.1%. 12.75% are Molecular Templates Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. has stronger performance than VIVUS Inc.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors VIVUS Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.