Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 15.91 N/A -1.05 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Molecular Templates Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Molecular Templates Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Molecular Templates Inc. is 216.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.16. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Molecular Templates Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 732.74%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Molecular Templates Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.5% and 67% respectively. Molecular Templates Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.