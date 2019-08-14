Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 8.54 N/A -0.90 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 26.10 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Molecular Templates Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.73 shows that Molecular Templates Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.17 which is 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. Its rival Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Molecular Templates Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $40.5, while its potential upside is 32.40%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.