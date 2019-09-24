Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s Financial Results Comparing With PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

This is a contrast between Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 7 11.05 N/A -0.90 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 7 17.74 N/A -3.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see Molecular Templates Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Molecular Templates Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.73 shows that Molecular Templates Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PolarityTE Inc. has a 1.14 beta and it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Molecular Templates Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Molecular Templates Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.2% and 45.6%. Molecular Templates Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.75%. Insiders Competitively, owned 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance while PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Molecular Templates Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.