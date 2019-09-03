Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)

Both Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 7.75 N/A -0.90 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 7 230.58 N/A -7.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Molecular Templates Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Volatility and Risk

Molecular Templates Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.73 beta. In other hand, Neuralstem Inc. has beta of 1.94 which is 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Neuralstem Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Neuralstem Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Molecular Templates Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Molecular Templates Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.2% and 4.9%. Insiders held roughly 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend while Neuralstem Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Molecular Templates Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.