Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|6
|7.75
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-73.12
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Molecular Templates Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Molecular Templates Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|0.00%
|-30.4%
|-21.7%
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. Its rival Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Molecular Templates Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $27.25, with potential upside of 18.48%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Molecular Templates Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.75%. Competitively, 23.6% are Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|-8.75%
|-22.34%
|-8.88%
|47.64%
|32.46%
|62.62%
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.43%
|-37.6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|5.4%
For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. has stronger performance than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Molecular Templates Inc.
Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
