Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 7.75 N/A -0.90 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Molecular Templates Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Molecular Templates Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. Its rival Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Molecular Templates Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $27.25, with potential upside of 18.48%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Molecular Templates Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.75%. Competitively, 23.6% are Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. has stronger performance than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Molecular Templates Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.