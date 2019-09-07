Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 8.04 N/A -0.90 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Molecular Templates Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Molecular Templates Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Volatility & Risk

Molecular Templates Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.73 beta. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s 321.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 4.21 beta.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. Its rival Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Molecular Templates Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 12.75% are Molecular Templates Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. was more bullish than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.