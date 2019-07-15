Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s Financial Results Comparing With INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 13.51 N/A -1.05 0.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Molecular Templates Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4%

Volatility & Risk

Molecular Templates Inc. is 216.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.16 beta. Competitively, INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s 151.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. Its rival INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Molecular Templates Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Molecular Templates Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.75 average price target and a -100.00% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Molecular Templates Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.5% and 15.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. has 89.6% stronger performance while INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has -66% weaker performance.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.