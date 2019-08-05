Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s Financial Results Comparing With CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Since Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 12.05 N/A -0.90 0.00 CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Demonstrates Molecular Templates Inc. and CohBar Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Risk & Volatility

Molecular Templates Inc.’s 2.73 beta indicates that its volatility is 173.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CohBar Inc. has a 1.14 beta which is 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival CohBar Inc. is 15.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.5. CohBar Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Molecular Templates Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Molecular Templates Inc. and CohBar Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.2% and 9.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 32.85% are CohBar Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance while CohBar Inc. has -46.95% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Molecular Templates Inc. beats CohBar Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.