Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 7.75 N/A -0.90 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Molecular Templates Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Molecular Templates Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.73 shows that Molecular Templates Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.47 which is 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Molecular Templates Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 12.75% are Molecular Templates Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. was more bullish than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.